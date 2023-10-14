Logo
China's Foreign Minister calls US Secretary of State on crisis in Israel and Gaza
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on the white paper on "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions", in Beijing, China September 26, 2023. REUTERS/Shubing Wang/File Photo

Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
BEIJING : China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone on Saturday on the crisis in Israel and Gaza, a statement from his ministry said.

"China calls for the convening of an international peace conference as soon as possible," the statement read, while warning that "the Palestinian-Israel conflict is escalating and risks getting out of control".

Wang told Blinken that "China opposes all acts that harm civilians and condemns practices that violate international law".

The two also touched on U.S.-China relations, the statement said, which Wang said were showing signs of stabilising.

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

