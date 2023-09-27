China's funding round to boost chip industry struggling to raise target of US$41 billion - FT

The funding round launched by China to support its semiconductor industry is struggling in the initial phases to raise its target of 300 billion yuan (US$41.1 billion), with the difficult economic climate being blamed, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

