China's funding round to boost chip industry struggling to raise target of US$41 billion - FT
FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag is displayed next to a "Made in China" sign seen on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
The funding round launched by China to support its semiconductor industry is struggling in the initial phases to raise its target of 300 billion yuan (US$41.1 billion), with the difficult economic climate being blamed, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

(US$1 = 7.3039 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

