Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's H1 year gold consumption up over 16per cent - state media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's H1 year gold consumption up over 16per cent - state media

FILE PHOTO: A salesperson poses with gold jewellery at jeweller Chow Tai Fook’s retail store in Shanghai, China August 18, 2021. Picture taken August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

FILE PHOTO: A salesperson poses with gold jewellery at jeweller Chow Tai Fook’s retail store in Shanghai, China August 18, 2021. Picture taken August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Published July 25, 2023
Updated July 25, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's gold consumption rose more than 16per cent year-on-year to 554.88 metric tons in the first half of the year, while output climbed 2.24per cent to 178.598 metric tons, state media CCTV said on Tuesday, citing a report by China Gold Association.

The consumption of gold jewellery increased nearly 15per cent to 368.26 metric tons in the first half, CCTV quoted the report as saying.

The consumption figure excludes reserve purchases by the central bank.

The production of gold enterprises has returned to normal in the first half year of 2023, China Gold Association reportedly said.

Large gold enterprises are actively promoting mergers and acquisitions, which will further concentrate high-quality gold resources, the association said, per the report.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin, Judy Hua and Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.