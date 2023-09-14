Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's Huawei flags product launch, details about phones expected
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's Huawei flags product launch, details about phones expected

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag flutters near a Huawei store in Shanghai, China September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag flutters near a Huawei store in Shanghai, China September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Published September 14, 2023
Updated September 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's Huawei Technologies said on Thursday it will launch new products on Sept. 25 without elaborating.

The company will be releasing information about new mobile phones at the event, according to Chinese business daily Yicai which cited sources.

Huawei started selling its latest high-end smartphones Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro at end of last month and last week started presales for its Mate 60 Pro+ smartphone alongside a new foldable phone Mate X5.

But it has not done much advertising about the phones to date and has been tight-lipped about the technologies deployed in the phones.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edwina Gibbs)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.