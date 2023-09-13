Logo
China's Huawei says it has reached global patent licensing deal with Xiaomi
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Huawei Technologies is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
BEIJING :China's Huawei Technologies inked on Wednesday a global patent cross-licensing deal with Xiaomi Inc, according to a statement from Huawei.

The deal covers communication technologies including 5G, it said, and marks the resolution of a patent licensing dispute between the two firms.

Local Chinese media reported in March that Huawei was suing Xiaomi for alleged infringement of four registered patents mainly related to wireless communication technology, smartphone photography and screen lock technology.

Huawei also has patent license agreements with other tech players such as Oppo and South Korea's Samsung. Last month it renewed a similar agreement with Ericsson.

In July, Huawei said it received US$560 million in royalty revenues in 2022, and that it had earned more than it paid out in royalties over the last two years as the decline in handset sales meant it needed to pay less to other intellectual property holders.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Tom Hogue)

