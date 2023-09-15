China's Jan-Aug fiscal revenue growth slows despite policy support

BEIJING : China's fiscal revenue rose 10per cent in the Jan-Aug period of 2023, slower than 11.5per cent growth in Jan-July, official data showed, even as the economy showed signs of stabilisation in the wake of recent policy support measures.

Fiscal revenue totalled 15.18 trillion yuan (US$2.09 trillion) for the eight months, while fiscal expenditures grew 3.8per cent to 17.14 trillion yuan, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

In August alone, fiscal revenue fell 4.6per cent on year, cooling from a 1.9per cent gain in July, according to Reuters calculations based on the official data. Meanwhile, fiscal expenditure rose 7.2per cent, sharply reversing a 0.8per cent slide in July.

With a raft of measures put in place to arrest a downturn after a fleeting post-pandemic recovery, the world's second-largest economy is seeing early signs of stabilisation.

Government revenue from state land sales fell for the 20th consecutive month in August, extending declines to 22.2per cent from a year earlier from a fall of 10.1per cent in July, according to Reuters calculations based on the ministry's data.

Consumer prices returned to positive territory in the month, while new yuan loans beat estimates, nearly quadrupling in August from July.

Still, more support is expected - notably for the crisis-hit property sector - as the economy, grappling with weak demand both at home and aboard, remains under pressure to hit Beijing's annual GDP target of around 5per cent for this year.

A Reuters poll of economists pointed to further downside risks to China's growth prospects, as policymakers continue to face an uphill task in reviving the economy.

(US$1 = 7.2674 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Varun H K)