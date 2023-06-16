Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's Jan-May fiscal revenue growth quickens
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's Jan-May fiscal revenue growth quickens

FILE PHOTO: A view of the city skyline and Huangpu river, ahead of the annual National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China February 24, 2022. Picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A view of the city skyline and Huangpu river, ahead of the annual National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China February 24, 2022. Picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Published June 16, 2023
Updated June 16, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's fiscal revenues grew 14.9per cent in the first five months from a year earlier, quickening from a 11.9per cent rise in the first four months, data from the finance ministry showed.

Fiscal spending rose 5.8per cent in the January-May period from a year earlier, slowing from a rise of 6.8per cent rise in the first four months, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Fiscal revenue totaled 9.97 trillion yuan (US$1.40 trillion)in the first five months while spending totaled 10.48 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

In May, fiscal revenue rose 32.7per cent from a year earlier, slowing from a 70per cent jump in April, according to Reuters calculations based on the ministry's data.

The increase in April-May revenues were mainly lifted by the base effect, as the economy was struggling with widespread COVID-19 lockdowns a year earlier.

(US$1 = 7.1058 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.