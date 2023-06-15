Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's Jan-May property investment, sales fall at faster pace
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's Jan-May property investment, sales fall at faster pace

FILE PHOTO: Residential buildings are seen along the Fourth Ring Road in Beijing, China July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

FILE PHOTO: Residential buildings are seen along the Fourth Ring Road in Beijing, China July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Published June 15, 2023
Updated June 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Property investment in China fell at a faster pace in January-May, dropping 7.2per cent from the same period a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, adding to concerns about the outlook for the world's second-biggest economy.

The figure compared with a 6.2per cent annual decline in January-April.

Property sales by floor area declined 0.9per cent, versus a 0.4per cent fall in the first four months, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 22.6per cent, after a 21.2per cent drop in the first four months.

Funds raised by China's property developers were down 6.6per cent after a 6.4per cent slide in January-April.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ella Cao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.