China's Jan-May property investment, sales fall at faster pace

BEIJING : Property investment in China fell at a faster pace in January-May, dropping 7.2per cent from the same period a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, adding to concerns about the outlook for the world's second-biggest economy.

The figure compared with a 6.2per cent annual decline in January-April.

Property sales by floor area declined 0.9per cent, versus a 0.4per cent fall in the first four months, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 22.6per cent, after a 21.2per cent drop in the first four months.

Funds raised by China's property developers were down 6.6per cent after a 6.4per cent slide in January-April.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ella Cao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)