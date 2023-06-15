Logo
China's Jeju consulate objects to 'secret police station' reports
Published June 15, 2023
Updated June 15, 2023
BEIJING : The so-called Chinese "secret police station" on South Korea's Jeju Island does not exist and media reports of such a place have no basis in fact and are "deliberate speculation", China's consulate in Jeju said on Thursday.

"We are strongly dissatisfied with and strongly oppose such inaccurate reports," the consulate said in a statement on its WeChat account.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

