China's Jiangsu to lower deposit ratio for first-time home buyers

BEIJING : China's eastern Jiangsu province announced policies to lower the downpayment ratio for first-time home buyers and cut mortgage rates for those buying for the first or second time, state-backed media Xinhua Daily reported on Thursday.

Jiangsu will also allow first-time buyers preferential mortgages regardless of previous loan records, following major cities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen in easing mortgage conditions to revive China's troubled property sector.

(Reporting by Ella Cao and Liz Lee; Editing by David Goodman)