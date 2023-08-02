Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's July equity fund sales hit 4-year low as confidence seeps away
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's July equity fund sales hit 4-year low as confidence seeps away

FILE PHOTO-People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index at Central district, in Hong Kong, China October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo

FILE PHOTO-People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index at Central district, in Hong Kong, China October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo

Published August 2, 2023
Updated August 2, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China's mutual fund managers raised 4.8 billion yuan (US$668.20 million) for active equity fund products in July, the lowest level since August 2019, according to data compiled by fund consulting firm Z-Ben Advisors.

The weak fundraising came as the post-pandemic economic recovery faltered, and China's benchmark stock index fell 0.8per cent in the first half of the year, compared with a 14per cent gain in global shares.

China's near-220 million retail investors, households and enterprises have become more risk-averse, and have instead kept money in bank deposits, which are at near-record levels.

"During market downturns, investor confidence and appetite for new investments, including new funds, tend to decrease," said Chloe Qu, senior analyst of manager research at Morningstar.

Some investors are pinning hopes on policy support signalled by China's top leaders in the Politburo meeting last week, which lifted the benchmark index into positive territory for the year.

However, a sustained upturn would depend on policymakers making good on their - so far vague - promises, investors say.

"If the market experiences a rebound and investor sentiment improves, we may expect a resurgence in new fund issuance," said Morningstar's Qu. "It's important to monitor how the market evolves in response to recent policy changes to gain a clearer understanding."

(US$1 = 7.1835 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Jason Xue in Shanghai and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.