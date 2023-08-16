Logo
China's July new home prices fall for the first time this year
FILE PHOTO: A real estate agent staff member stands on a bridge near new apartment blocks in Beijing's Wangjing area, China, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Published August 16, 2023
Updated August 16, 2023
BEIJING : China's July new home prices fell for the first time this year, official data showed on Wednesday, as piecemeal policy support failed to shore up the embattled property sector, heaping pressure on authorities to introduce bolder stimulus.

The 0.2per cent fall month-on-month came after June's flat reading, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data. Prices were down 0.1per cent from a year earlier, after a flat result in June.

China's property sector, which accounts for a quarter of its economic activity, is far from turning the corner, despite an extension of financial support for developers and incentives for first-time home buyers and upgraders.

The Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, in July vowed to adjust property policies in response to significant market changes.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

