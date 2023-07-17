China's June industrial output rises 4.4per cent, retail sales up 3.1per cent

BEIJING : China's industrial output grew 4.4per cent in June from a year earlier, unexpectedly accelerating from 3.5per cent seen in May, but demand remains lukewarm amid a bumpy post-COVID economic recovery.

The data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday came above expectations for a 2.7per cent increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales grew 3.1per cent in June, slowing from a 12.7per cent jump in May. Analysts had expected growth of 3.2per cent.

Fixed asset investment expanded 3.8per cent in the first six months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, versus expectations for a 3.5per cent rise. It grew 4.0per cent in the January-May period.

China's post-pandemic economic recovery has slowed sharply after a brisk start in the first quarter, with the central bank pledging more support to boost activity and consumer and business confidence.

(Reporting by Joe Cash, Ella Cao and Ellen Zhang. Editing by Sam Holmes)