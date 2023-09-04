Logo
China's Leapmotor unveils C10 SUV at Munich car show
Robotic arms assemble cars in the production line for Leapmotor's electric vehicles at a factory in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, April 26, 2023. China Daily via REUTERS/File photo

Published September 4, 2023
MUNICH : Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology on Monday unveiled the C10 sports utility vehicle at the IAA car show in Munich, adding this would be its first model for global markets.

Leapmotor said that it would launch five models for overseas markets in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and America over the next two years.

(Reporting by Zoey Zhang; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Miranda Murray)

