China's Leapmotor unveils C10 SUV at Munich car show

MUNICH : Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology on Monday unveiled the C10 sports utility vehicle at the IAA car show in Munich, adding this would be its first model for global markets.

Leapmotor said that it would launch five models for overseas markets in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and America over the next two years.

(Reporting by Zoey Zhang; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Miranda Murray)