China's Li stresses tech self-reliance, integrated circuits development -state media
BEIJING : China's Premier Li Qiang has stressed the importance of achieving self-reliance in technology and developing the country's integrated circuits industry, state media reported on Monday.
During a tour of the eastern province of Zhejiang, Li said China needs to vigorously promote digital technology innovation, state media said.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; editing by Jason Neely)
