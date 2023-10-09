Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's Li stresses tech self-reliance, integrated circuits development -state media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's Li stresses tech self-reliance, integrated circuits development -state media

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks during the 26th ASEAN-China Summit at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6, 2023. Yasuyoshi Chiba/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks during the 26th ASEAN-China Summit at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6, 2023. Yasuyoshi Chiba/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's Premier Li Qiang has stressed the importance of achieving self-reliance in technology and developing the country's integrated circuits industry, state media reported on Monday.

During a tour of the eastern province of Zhejiang, Li said China needs to vigorously promote digital technology innovation, state media said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; editing by Jason Neely)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.