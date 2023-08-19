China's livestreaming attracts young hopefuls as competition grows

SHANGHAI — Only a few months after beginning her career as a livestream sales host in January, Zhang Jinyu, 28, a former model and blogger with a master's degree in fashion management, had clocked hundreds of hours of broadcasting time working with brands such as YSL Beauty.

A day in the life of a livestreaming host like Ms Zhang can include more than six hours of talking almost non-stop to the camera, time spent on hair, make-up, and post-broadcast debriefs.

Despite the demanding schedule, Ms Zhang is one of millions of young Chinese people, who are facing record youth unemployment of more than 21 per cent, attempting to forge livestream sales success stories on platforms such as Alibaba's Tmall and Taobao and Bytedance's Douyin — TikTok's Chinese sister site.

"For livestreaming, the threshold to enter the industry is very low. I can pick up my phone and I'm livestreaming," Ms Zhang said.

"How to stand out is difficult. This industry is highly competitive, but if you can persevere, you can get better and better. I think whether I can stand out is only a matter of my mentality and my ability."

Ms Zhang is not alone in her determination to make livestream hosting a career.

A survey of more than 10,000 young people on social media platform Sina Weibo last month found that more than 60 per cent of them said they would be interested in working as internet influencers or livestreaming hosts.

The livestreaming industry employed 1.23 million hosts as of 2020, according to iResearch, and a pandemic era boom in livestream sales helped the industry to generate US$480b (S$651b) in business in China last year.