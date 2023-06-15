Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's May factory output, retail sales growth miss expectations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's May factory output, retail sales growth miss expectations

FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory, as the country is hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory, as the country is hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

Published June 15, 2023
Updated June 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's industrial output rose 3.5per cent in May from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, slightly missing expectations, as faltering demand at home and abroad adds pressure on policymakers to shore up a shaky economic recovery.

May's expansion marked the slowest growth since February.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output growth to cool to 3.6per cent from 5.6per cent in April.

Retail sales, a key gauge of consumption, jumped 12.7per cent in May from a year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, slowing from the 18.4per cent gain in April.

Analysts had expected a 13.6per cent increase.

Fixed asset investment expanded 4.0per cent in the first five months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, versus expectations for a 4.4per cent rise. It grew 4.7per cent in January-April.

Analysts have cautioned that China's data readings last month may be highly distorted by comparisons with a very weak performance last year, when many cities were under stringent COVID lockdowns. But a first-quarter economic rebound has clearly lost a significant amount of momentum, prompting the central bank this week to cut some key interest rates.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang, Ellen Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.