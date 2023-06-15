China's May factory output, retail sales growth miss expectations

BEIJING : China's industrial output rose 3.5per cent in May from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, slightly missing expectations, as faltering demand at home and abroad adds pressure on policymakers to shore up a shaky economic recovery.

May's expansion marked the slowest growth since February.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output growth to cool to 3.6per cent from 5.6per cent in April.

Retail sales, a key gauge of consumption, jumped 12.7per cent in May from a year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, slowing from the 18.4per cent gain in April.

Analysts had expected a 13.6per cent increase.

Fixed asset investment expanded 4.0per cent in the first five months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, versus expectations for a 4.4per cent rise. It grew 4.7per cent in January-April.

Analysts have cautioned that China's data readings last month may be highly distorted by comparisons with a very weak performance last year, when many cities were under stringent COVID lockdowns. But a first-quarter economic rebound has clearly lost a significant amount of momentum, prompting the central bank this week to cut some key interest rates.

