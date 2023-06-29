Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's Meituan to buy artificial intelligence firm Light Year from co-founder
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's Meituan to buy artificial intelligence firm Light Year from co-founder

FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand near a booth of Meituan at the 2022 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand near a booth of Meituan at the 2022 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Published June 29, 2023
Updated June 29, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Chinese food delivery giant Meituan said on Thursday that it is acquiring artificial intelligence (AI) company Light Year from its co-founder and former director Wang Huiwen, in a bid to develop its own generative AI.

The total deal includes US$233.7 million in cash and 366.9 million yuan (US$50.66 million) worth of debt, Meituan said.

The acquisition comes at a time when AI has captivated investor interest across the globe, prompting a flurry of investments or acquisitions by businesses in a rush to develop generative AI like ChatGPT.

The deal allows Meituan, in which online advertising giant Tencent holds an 18.7per cent stake, to strengthen its position in the AI landscape of China.

Light Year AI is an artificial general intelligence company involved in the research and development of large language models, and was founded and controlled by Huiwen who helped establish Meituan in 2010.

Meituan will control 100per cent of Light Year after completion of the deal.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.