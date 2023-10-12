Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's Middle East envoy expected to speak to Israel on Thursday- Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's Middle East envoy expected to speak to Israel on Thursday- Bloomberg News

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

China's special envoy on Middle East issues is expected to have a telephone conversation with Israeli officials on Thursday, Israel's Ambassador to China, Irit Ben-Abba, told Bloomberg News.

The planned talks come after Islamist group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years from the Gaza Strip.

Israel's military has said it was on a war footing, adding it had carried out strikes targeting Hamas in Gaza and had called up reservists.

China will likely talk about the meeting later in the afternoon, during a regular briefing held by the foreign ministry, Bloomberg reported.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

China's special envoy on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, earlier this week said the country condemns acts that harm civilians and called for an immediate ceasefire.

China has previously worked on Israel-Palestine issues and has engaged officials from Israel and the Palestinian Authority - which governs in the occupied West Bank - as well as the Arab League and EU in the last year to discuss a two-state solution and recognition for Palestine at the United Nations.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.