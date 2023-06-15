Logo
China's Premier Li to visit Germany, France in first overseas trip
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Qiang takes a part in a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron, unseen, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, Thursday, April 6, 2023. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Published June 15, 2023
Updated June 15, 2023
BEIJING : China's Premier Li Qiang will depart Beijing on Saturday for visits to Germany and France in his first overseas trip since taking office in March, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Li will head the Chinese delegation for inter-governmental consultations with Germany set for June 20, and attend a Summit for a New Global Financial Pact taking place in Paris from June 22 to 23.

China is Germany's top trading partner but in a sign of broader diplomatic strains, Berlin said Beijing was a growing threat in its first national security review released on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

