Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's response not encouraging on G20 common framework for debt - source
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's response not encouraging on G20 common framework for debt - source

FILE PHOTO: Workers work near the venue of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting at Gandhinagar in Gujarat, India July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave

FILE PHOTO: Workers work near the venue of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting at Gandhinagar in Gujarat, India July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Published July 16, 2023
Updated July 16, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GANDHINAGAR, India : China has not given an encouraging response so far on reaching a common understanding with the G20 bloc on the issue of restructuring the debt of vulnerable countries, a source aware of the matter said on Sunday.

G20 nations are also not keen on a one-size-fits-all rule to restructure such countries' debt, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Financial leaders from the Group of 20 major economies are meeting in India's Gandhinagar over the next two days to discuss, among other things, the debt treatment of countries under the so-called Common Framework - a G20 initiative to help poor countries delay their debt repayments.

Last month, Zambia struck a deal to restructure US$6.3 billion in debt owed to governments abroad including China, in what was seen as a breakthrough for vulnerable nations in crisis.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.