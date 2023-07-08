Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's securities watchdog will support mutual funds in cutting product fees
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's securities watchdog will support mutual funds in cutting product fees

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Published July 8, 2023
Updated July 8, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China's securities regulator said on Saturday that it would support mutual fund managers to enable them to lower fund product fees.

In a statement, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would optimise the mutual-fund fee scheme and steadily lower the industry's comprehensive fee rates.

The statement came as performance of China's stock market falters amid a weak recovery of the world's second-largest economy, with China's blue-chip CSI300 index down more than 13per cent in the past 12 months.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and William Mallard)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.