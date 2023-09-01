China's Shenzhen to suspend work, transportation as Typhoon Saola nears

BEIJING : China's southern tech hub Shenzhen city will suspend work, businesses, transportation and markets from Friday afternoon as it braces for the impact of Super Typhoon Saola, the city's emergency response authorities said.

Authorities also urged residents to stay at home, and said they will open all available shelters in the city.

Shenzhen had already suspended classes at schools from Thursday afternoon.

Saola could make landfall Friday night or Saturday morning as a severe typhoon along the coast of Guangdong province, China's National Meteorological Center said.

