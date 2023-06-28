Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's Sichuan Kelun-Biotech opens books for US$208 million Hong Kong IPO - term sheet
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's Sichuan Kelun-Biotech opens books for US$208 million Hong Kong IPO - term sheet

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index outside Hong Kong Exchanges, in Hong Kong, China July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index outside Hong Kong Exchanges, in Hong Kong, China July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Published June 28, 2023
Updated June 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : China's Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Pharmaceutical is looking to raise US$208.6 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The company is selling 22.44 million shares in a price range of HKUS$60.60 to HKUS$72.80 (US$7.74-US$9.30) each, the term sheet showed.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Five cornerstone investors have subscribed for shares worth US$67.3 million in the deal.

Final pricing is due to be set on Tuesday, and the stock is scheduled to start trading on the Hong Kong exchange on July 11, according to the term sheet.

(US$1 = 7.8300 Hong Kong dollars)

(This story has been corrected to add dollar sign in paragraph 4)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Varun H K)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.