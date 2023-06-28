China's Sichuan Kelun-Biotech opens books for US$208 million Hong Kong IPO - term sheet

SYDNEY : China's Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Pharmaceutical is looking to raise US$208.6 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The company is selling 22.44 million shares in a price range of HKUS$60.60 to HKUS$72.80 (US$7.74-US$9.30) each, the term sheet showed.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Five cornerstone investors have subscribed for shares worth US$67.3 million in the deal.

Final pricing is due to be set on Tuesday, and the stock is scheduled to start trading on the Hong Kong exchange on July 11, according to the term sheet.

(US$1 = 7.8300 Hong Kong dollars)

(This story has been corrected to add dollar sign in paragraph 4)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Varun H K)