China's Southern Grid sees electricity demand surge to record
Published July 11, 2023
Updated July 11, 2023
BEIJING :China Southern Power Grid saw power demand soar to a record 226 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, according to a post on the grid company's official Weibo account on Tuesday.

Demand on the Southern Grid, which serves five southern provinces including economic powerhouse Guangdong, is expected to peak at 245 GW this summer, a year-on-year increase of 10per cent, the grid company added.

Electricity demand typically surges in the summer months as higher temperatures push up household use of air conditioning.

On the same day, Chinese state-owned power generator China Energy reported that its total daily electricity output hit a new record of 4,090 gigawatt hours on Monday as they sought to meet surging loads in the south and east of the country, state media outlet Xinhua said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ed Osmond)

