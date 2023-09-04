Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's state planner to set up special bureau to support private economy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's state planner to set up special bureau to support private economy

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks hold shopping bags as they walk under a giant screen showing a news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting, at a shopping area in Beijing, China July 31, 2020. Picture taken July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks hold shopping bags as they walk under a giant screen showing a news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting, at a shopping area in Beijing, China July 31, 2020. Picture taken July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Published September 4, 2023
Updated September 4, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's central government has approved setting up a special bureau within the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) to promote the development and growth of the private economy, the NDRC said on Monday.

The bureau will be responsible for devising policies to promote the development of private companies, both domestically and in terms of their international competitiveness, and provide a trouble-shooting function, said Cong Liang, the state planner's vice chairman.

The private sector is responsible for 80per cent of new urban jobs, but has struggled to attract investment amid a frail economic recovery over the first half of the year, with business owners also constrained by weak domestic demand.

"This is a powerful initiative ... that fully reflects the great importance the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee attaches to the private economy," said Zhang Shixin, an official within the state planner.

Few analysts expect policymakers to introduce any aggressive stimulus due to concern about debt and financial risk, with the government instead likely continuing to introduce incremental measures in the face of sustained pressure to shore up growth.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.