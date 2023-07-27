Logo
China's Sunwoda plans US$274.7 million Hungarian battery plant
Published July 27, 2023
Updated July 27, 2023
BEIJING : China's Sunwoda Electronic plans to build a power battery factory in Hungary for electric vehicles, with initial investment of up to 1.96 billion yuan (US$274.71 million), as Chinese battery makers expand in the European market.

The money will be used for purposes including land purchase, project construction and equipment procurement, Sunwoda said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Sunwoda, a smaller player among Chinese battery makers, counts Xpeng, Mercedes and Guangzhou Automobile Group among its biggest clients.

Its move comes as Chinese battery suppliers shake up Europe's e-mobility supply chains by setting themselves up on the continent.

Chinese market leader Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) is building a 7.3 billion euro (US$8.13 billion) battery plant, also in Hungary, following its first European production site in Germany.

EVE Energy announced in June that it would set up a plant in Hungary with investment of up to 9.97 billion yuan to make large cylinder batteries.

(US$1 = 7.1380 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(US$1 = 0.8977 euros)

(Reporting by Ethan Wang, Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Emma Rumney)

