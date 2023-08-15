Logo
China's Tencent Music quarterly revenue rises 5.5per cent
FILE PHOTO: The logo of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group is seen next to an earphone in this illustration picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

Published August 15, 2023
China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group said on Tuesday second-quarter revenue rose 5.5per cent from a year ago, driven by growth in paying users on its Spotify-like music streaming platform and a recovery in the advertising market.

After months of conservative spending companies are starting to see a rebound on signs of cooling inflation and improving consumer sentiment through the rest of the year.

The company has also been ramping up its original content slate to attract more users and stave off competition from the likes of NetEase-owned Cloud Music and ByteDance's short-video sharing platform Douyin.

Total revenue of the company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, stood at 7.29 billion yuan (US$1.00 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, in line with Wall Street estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

(US$1 = 7.2850 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

