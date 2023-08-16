Logo
China's Tencent posts weak revenue growth
FILE PHOTO: A man rides an electric bike past the Tencent headquarters in Nanshan district of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 2, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton/File Photo

Published August 16, 2023
HONG KONG : China's Tencent Holdings posted a smaller-than-expected 11per cent rise in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the country's sputtering economic recovery weighed on the social media and gaming giant's recovery from last year's record downturn. The world's largest video game company and operator of the WeChat messaging platform said revenue reached 149.20 billion yuan (US$20.45 billion) for the three months ended June 30. That compared with the 151.73 billion yuan average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

