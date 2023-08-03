Logo
China's Tencent says it is internally testing its 'Hunyuan' AI model
FILE PHOTO: Tencent sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

Published August 3, 2023
Updated August 3, 2023
HONG KONG : China's Tencent Holdings said that its self-developed artificial intelligence (AI) model has entered the internal testing stage and is now integrated with multiple internal services and products.

In a statement sent to Reuters, Tencent said its foundation AI model named "Hunyuan" has been integrated with a range of products such as Tencent Cloud, Tencent Meeting and Tencent Docs.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; editing by Jason Neely)

