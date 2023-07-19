Logo
China's top diplomat Wang Yi meets with Kissinger in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi attends during a trilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Pool/File Photo
Published July 19, 2023
Updated July 19, 2023
BEIJING : China's top diplomat Wang Yi met with veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Wang told Kissinger that the United States should draw a clear line with "Taiwan independence separatist activities" if it sincerely hopes for stability across the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

