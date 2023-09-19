Logo
China's Tuhu Car to raise US$145 million in Hong Kong IPO -sources
China's Tuhu Car to raise US$145 million in Hong Kong IPO -sources

Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
SYDNEY/HONG KONG : Chinese car maintenance service startup Tuhu Car is set to raise HKUS$1.13 billion (US$145 million) in its Hong Kong initial public offering by pricing its shares at HKUS$28 apiece, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named discussing confidential information.

Tuhu declined to comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

