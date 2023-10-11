China's vice premier meets with Volkswagen chair of board of management

BEIJING : China's vice premier Ding Xuexiang on Wednesday met with Oliver Blume, chairman of Volkswagen's board of management, in Beijing, according to Chinese state media.

Ding said that China would provide a better environment for foreign companies such as VW to invest and grow business in China, state radio reported.

Blume said VW would continue to increase its investment in China, the report said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens and Louise Heavens)