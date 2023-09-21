China's Xi to attend opening ceremony of Asian Games, meet foreign leaders
BEIJING : China's President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in eastern Hangzhou city, and meet with foreign leaders from Sept. 22-23, state media reported on Thursday.
Leaders from countries including Syria, Nepal, South Korea and Malaysia will be attending the opening ceremony, according to China Central Television.

