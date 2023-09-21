Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's Xi to attend opening ceremony of Asian Games, meet foreign leaders
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's Xi to attend opening ceremony of Asian Games, meet foreign leaders

China's Xi to attend opening ceremony of Asian Games, meet foreign leaders
A person walks near a banner for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, ahead of the games, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China's Xi to attend opening ceremony of Asian Games, meet foreign leaders
People stand near the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena ahead of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China's Xi to attend opening ceremony of Asian Games, meet foreign leaders
FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the plenary session of the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 23, 2023. GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in eastern Hangzhou city, and meet with foreign leaders from Sept. 22-23, state media reported on Thursday.

Leaders from countries including Syria, Nepal, South Korea and Malaysia will be attending the opening ceremony, according to China Central Television.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.