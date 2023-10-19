China's Xi calls for efforts to fight cross-border crimes with Thailand
BEIJING : China and Thailand should step up efforts to crack down on cross-border crimes such as telecommunications fraud and online gambling, President Xi Jinping told Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in Beijing on Thursday.
China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Thailand within multilateral frameworks, state media China Central Television quoted Xi as saying while meeting Srettha.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)
