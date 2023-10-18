Logo
China's Xi lauds Belt and Road at a smaller, greener summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Published October 18, 2023
BEIJING : Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the Belt and Road Initiative Summit on Wednesday that the cooperation has progressed from "sketching the outline into filling in the details," and that the "blueprints turned into real projects".

Xi told hundreds of delegates from around the world, including Russia's Vladimir Putin, at the opening ceremony in Beijing, that Belt and Road has boosted the flow of goods, capital, technology and human resources into the countries involved.

Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a grand plan launched by Xi a decade ago that he hopes would build global infrastructure and energy networks connecting Asia with Africa and Europe through overland and maritime routes.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

