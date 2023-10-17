Logo
China's Xi met with Kazakhstan president on Tuesday morning - Chinese state media
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport to attend the Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/Pool

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
BEIJING : China's President Xi Jinping met Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is in Beijing to attend the Belt and Road Forum, on Tuesday morning, state broadcaster China Central Television said.

Calling Tokayev an "old friend", Xi said that a healthy, stable and vibrant China-Kazakhstan relationship is conducive to the development and revitalization of the two countries, as well as the maintenance of regional peace and stability, CCTV reported.

"Regardless of changes in the international situation, China and Kazakhstan should adhere to the original intentions, give mutual help, perpetuate the concept of good neighborliness, and continuously promote the development of the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries," Xi added.

(Reporting by Liz Lee, Ella Cao and the Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

