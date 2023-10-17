Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's Xi touts close relationship with Chile in talks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's Xi touts close relationship with Chile in talks

Chilean President Gabriel Boric arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport to attend the Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, October 15, 2023. Jade Gao/Pool via REUTERS

Chilean President Gabriel Boric arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport to attend the Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, October 15, 2023. Jade Gao/Pool via REUTERS

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China-Chile relations have always been at the forefront of China's relations with Latin American and Caribbean countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday in Beijing, when meeting with Chile President Gabriel Boric.

Xi told the Chilean leader, who is in China to attend the Belt and Road Forum, that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Chile relations, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) said.

Xi praised the country for being the first South American country to establish diplomatic relations with China, and among the first Latin American country to join the Belt and Road initiative, CCTV reported.

"China-Chile cooperation in various fields has promoted the development and revitalization of both countries and brought substantial benefits to our people," Xi added.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Ella Cao; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.