Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

China's Xia Baolong heads top office overseeing Hong Kong, Macau
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's Xia Baolong heads top office overseeing Hong Kong, Macau

FILE PHOTO: Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, attends the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, attends the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

Published July 11, 2023
Updated July 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING :Xia Baolong is the head of China's recently created Central Office for Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, according to an official statement that showed him as chair of a meeting in that capacity on Tuesday.

Separately, Zhou Ji, Zheng Yanxiong, Zheng Xincong were named as deputy directors of the state council's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office, state media Xinhua reported.

The Beijing-based Central Office for Hong Kong and Macau Affairs - created earlier this year as part of broad institutional reforms - reports directly to the ruling Communist Party and not to the State Council, or cabinet.

The top office was formed based on the long-existing Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office under the State Council.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ed Osmond)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.