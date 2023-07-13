Logo
Chindata says largest shareholder Bain will not sell stake after rival bid
FILE PHOTO: Logo of the Bain Capital is screened at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Published July 13, 2023
Updated July 13, 2023
Chindata Group Holdings said on Thursday Bain Capital, its largest shareholder, did not intend to sell any of its shares in the Chinese data center operator after a rival bid from China Merchants Capital (CMC).

The unit of state-owned conglomerate China Merchants Group offered to acquire Chindata Group for US$9.2 per American Depositary share, representing a deal value of US$3.4 billion.

Data centers and cloud services have seen increased demand due to the widespread adoption of AI technologies.

Bain, which offered to buy Chindata Group for US$8 per share or nearly US$3 billion in June, owns about 87per cent of total voting power and about 42per cent of outstanding shares in the company.

"We remain fully committed to pursuing the acquisition contemplated by our proposal," Bain said in a letter to the firm.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

