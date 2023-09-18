Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Chinese AI firm Fourth Paradigm leads Hong Kong IPO surge to raise US$280 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chinese AI firm Fourth Paradigm leads Hong Kong IPO surge to raise US$280 million

Fourth Paradigm (also known as 4Paradigm) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Fourth Paradigm (also known as 4Paradigm) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Published September 18, 2023
Updated September 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : Three Chinese firms, led by AI software company Beijing Fourth Paradigm, are aiming to raise up to US$280 million in Hong Kong initial public offerings launched on Monday.

Beijing Fourth Paradigm, an AI startup, is aiming to raise up to US$144 million by selling 18.4 million shares in a price range of HKUS$55.60 to HKUS$61.16 each, according to its regulatory filings.

Three cornerstone investors, headed by New China Capital Management, have subscribed for about US$96.8 million worth of stock, which equates to 70.6per cent of the IPO, the filings showed.

Fourth Paradigm was added to the U.S. "Entity List" this year, which means U.S. suppliers are barred from shipping U.S. technology to it unless they can procure a difficult-to-obtain licence from the Commerce Department.

Founded in September 2014, Fourth Paradigm's products have been used in finance, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and power, telecommunications, healthcare and other sectors, according to its website.

Separately, Chinese cloud hospital platform Neusoft Xikang is aiming to raise US$81 million to US$101 million by selling 133.8 million shares, regulatory filings showed.

The stock is being sold in a price range of HKUS$4.76 to HKUS$5.91 each.

ZX Inc, the mobile games operator, is selling 18.97 million shares in a range between HKUS$11 to HKUS$14 each to raise between US$27 million and US$34 million, according to its prospectus.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.