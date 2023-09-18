Chinese AI firm Fourth Paradigm leads Hong Kong IPO surge to raise US$280 million

SYDNEY : Three Chinese firms, led by AI software company Beijing Fourth Paradigm, are aiming to raise up to US$280 million in Hong Kong initial public offerings launched on Monday.

Beijing Fourth Paradigm, an AI startup, is aiming to raise up to US$144 million by selling 18.4 million shares in a price range of HKUS$55.60 to HKUS$61.16 each, according to its regulatory filings.

Three cornerstone investors, headed by New China Capital Management, have subscribed for about US$96.8 million worth of stock, which equates to 70.6per cent of the IPO, the filings showed.

Fourth Paradigm was added to the U.S. "Entity List" this year, which means U.S. suppliers are barred from shipping U.S. technology to it unless they can procure a difficult-to-obtain licence from the Commerce Department.

Founded in September 2014, Fourth Paradigm's products have been used in finance, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and power, telecommunications, healthcare and other sectors, according to its website.

Separately, Chinese cloud hospital platform Neusoft Xikang is aiming to raise US$81 million to US$101 million by selling 133.8 million shares, regulatory filings showed.

The stock is being sold in a price range of HKUS$4.76 to HKUS$5.91 each.

ZX Inc, the mobile games operator, is selling 18.97 million shares in a range between HKUS$11 to HKUS$14 each to raise between US$27 million and US$34 million, according to its prospectus.

