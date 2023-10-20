Chinese AI-related firm Zhipu says it has raised over US$341.8 million this year

BEIJING : Chinese artificial intelligence-related firm Beijing Zhipu Huazhang Technology said on Friday it has raised over 2.5 billion yuan (US$341.82 million) this year.

Investors have included Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan, Xiaomi, as well as Hillhouse and Legend Capital, Zhipu said.

(US$1 = 7.3137 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)