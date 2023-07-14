Logo
Chinese court rejects creditors' application to wind up Guangzhou R&F -media
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Guangzhou-based property developer R&F Properties is pictured at a strategic cooperation signing ceremony in Beijing, China July 19, 2017. Picture taken July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Published July 14, 2023
Updated July 14, 2023
BEIJING : A Chinese court has rejected two creditors' application for a bankruptcy restructuring of developer Guangzhou R&F Properties' on Friday, according to China Securities Journal.

The developer's 2021 and 2022 financial reports show it had more than 110 billion yuan (US$15.41 billion) in assets, the Journal said citing a response from R&F.

It noted the court found R&F's operations were normal and no evidence to show it was insolvent.

R&F did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Notices in an official database showed this week that creditors Guangdong Xiangzheng Trade and Commerce Co. and Guangzhou Guangfeng Concrete Co. had applied to the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court for a winding-up reorganisation against R&F, a rare court tactic against a mid-sized firm of its kind.

The dispute was over 20 million yuan (US$2.80 million) worth of commercial paper, R&F said in a statement on Thursday, adding it was not in insolvency and would seek legal measures to "resolutely" oppose the application.

(US$1 = 7.1369 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; editing by Christina Fincher and Jason Neely)

