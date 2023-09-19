Logo
Chinese developer Sunac seeks Chapter 15 protection in New York court
Chinese developer Sunac seeks Chapter 15 protection in New York court

FILE PHOTO: People on a property tour talk outside of a show flat at a residential property developed by Sunac China Holdings in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, China, June 22, 2019. Picture taken June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lusha Zhang

FILE PHOTO: People on a property tour talk outside of a show flat at a residential property developed by Sunac China Holdings in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, China, June 22, 2019. Picture taken June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lusha Zhang

Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
:Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings has filed for Chapter 15 protection from creditors in a U.S. bankruptcy court, court documents showed on Tuesday.

The company sought protection under Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code, which shields non-U.S. companies that are undergoing restructurings from creditors that hope to sue them or tie up assets in the United States.

Creditors of Sunac China Holdings approved its US$9 billion offshore debt restructuring plan on Monday, marking the first approval of such debt overhaul by a major Chinese property developer.

Sunac is among a string of Chinese property developers that have defaulted on their offshore debt payment obligations since the sector was hit by a liquidity crisis in 2021, roiling global markets.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jacqueline Wong)

