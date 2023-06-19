Logo
Chinese diagnostic lab Adicon to raise US$52 million in global offering
Published June 19, 2023
Updated June 19, 2023
Chinese diagnostic lab company Adicon Holdings Ltd on Monday said it will raise HKUS$408.9 million (US$52.29 million) via a global offering through the issuance of 33.2 million shares.

The shares will be priced at HKUS$12.32, the company said.

The global offering will comprise about 3.3 million or 10per cent shares to be offered to Hong Kong-based investors while the rest is offered internationally.

Dealing in these shares on the stock exchanges is expected to commence from June 30.

Based in the Southeast Chinese city of Hangzhou, Adicon and its controlled entities operate 24 fully-owned diagnostic laboratories in China, offering diagnostic testing outsourcing services to more than 10,000 active customers in 28 provinces.

(US$1 = 7.8202 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

