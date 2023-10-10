Logo
Chinese EV maker Xpeng says vice president suspended for investigation related to corruption
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a showroom of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker XPeng in Beijing, China February 4, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
BEIJING : Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng said its vice president Li Feng has been suspended for an investigation related to corruption, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

Media reports earlier said Li was Xpeng's head of procurement.

"The incident affected a small area and did not affect business and production links," the statement said.

Xpeng has been strengthening supply chain management this year and some supply chain staff have been investigated, the statement added.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

