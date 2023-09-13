Logo
Chinese firms in talks to source rare earths from Kazakhstan
Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
ALMATY : Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met chief executives of Chinese companies Lingyi iTech and HG Technologies on Wednesday to discuss Kazakh rare earth supplies to China, his office said.

The rare earths could be used in the production of electronic components and laser equipment, it said in a statement, providing no further detail on the potential supplies.

China dominates the market of rare earth elements that are crucial for electric vehicles and high-tech devices, while Kazakhstan has significant potential reserves of such minerals.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)

