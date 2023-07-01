Logo
Chinese military delegation visited UK, France - ministry
Published July 1, 2023
Updated July 1, 2023
BEIJING : A Chinese military delegation visited the Britain and France from June 24 to Saturday to discuss the development of bilateral defence relations, China's Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

The delegation of the People's Liberation Army's defence strategy consultation exchanged in-depth views on international and regional security issues of common concern, and enhanced mutual understanding and trust, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Beijing News Room; Editing by William Mallard)

