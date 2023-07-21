Chinese property firm Country Garden's bonds, stocks slump on repayment worry

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG :China's property sector crisis escalated again on Friday as a sharp fall in the shares and bonds of the country's biggest developer, Country Garden, capped a turbulent week for the long-troubled sector.

News that the firm, which has thousands of projects across China, had moved to refinance part of a 2019 loan facility sent its Hong Kong-listed shares down more than 5per cent and left its bonds close to record lows hit late last year.

"That doesn't get them completely out of the woods," said one Country Garden bondholder, who declined to be identified, adding that the developer was facing a further batch of bonds maturing in coming months.

Raymond Cheng, head of China research at CGS-CIMB Securities, delivered a similar warning and said it was part of the broader issue of the government's approach to the crisis.

"If sales don't improve people will worry about the repayment ability for developers like Country Garden who have large exposure in smaller cities," Cheng said.

"Country Garden is a top developer in terms of sales. If it defaulted it would send a very bad signal to the market that the central government does not care to see more developers going down and has no plan to bail out."

It has been another week of unsettling news in the property market in China. The sector has been on a downward trend that accelerated during COVID, with home sales slumping and the government moving to rein in unsustainable borrowing built up during a decade-long building boom.

Other high-profile, but debt-strained China firms, including Dalian Wanda Group and state-backed Sino-Ocean, have also suffered sizable sell-offs this week amid a flurry of major rating downgrades.

China’s property sector has entered its longest downtrend in the past two decades, analysts at ANZ said and the worst may not be over with dollar-denominated bond repayments of US$12.8 billion due before the end of the year, they estimated.

"New measures, while helpful, are no panacea for the sector’s woes. Other efforts are needed to boost buyers’ sentiment about the long-term trajectory of the property market," they added.

Country Garden is one of China's top market players and its troubles are adding to the pressure for Beijing to provide additional support to the property sector, which previously accounted for around 25per cent of China's economic output.

JPMorgan's analysts said Country Garden's loan refinancing was "marginally credit positive" as a large part of the outstanding amount was being rolled into a new 30-month term instead of facing immediate repayment.

"That said, the onshore operating environment remains challenging for the developers, especially with no indication of relaxation of escrow account supervision," it said.

This week's problems at Dalian Wanda Group, another of China's most high-profile conglomerates, have also unnerved investors.

Its key property unit has a bond payment due on Sunday. It was one of the few private firms that had navigated the property crash of the past three years and had even managed to sell two new bond tranches earlier this year.

Friday's selloff saw Country Garden's bonds fall to between 17 and 21 cents on the dollar - around of a fifth of their face value, while its onshore bonds, slumped roughly 30per cent each.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore, Jason Xue in Shanghai, and Xie Yu in Hong Kong; Editing by Tom Hogue, Robert Birsel and Sharon Singleton)