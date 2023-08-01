Chinese zoo denies rare sun bear is human in disguise

BEIJING — A Chinese zoo has been forced to deny that its sun bear is actually a human in a costume, after footage of one standing on its hind legs raised online accusations of a furry imposter.

A video clip of a bear rearing up and interacting with a group of people at a zoo in eastern Hangzhou city went viral on Chinese social media.

Many users posted comments doubting that the bear was real, with some alleging that its bipedal posture and wrinkled skin suggested that it was actually a human in costume.

But the zoo dismissed the rumours, saying in a statement written from the bear's perspective on Sunday (July 30) that the animal was real and its detractors "really don't understand me".

"The zoo director called me after work yesterday and asked if I'd been slacking off by finding a two-legged beast to replace me," the bear, named Angela, said in the statement.